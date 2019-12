Hawkeyes thump USC, remain unbeaten at Holiday Bowl

The Hawkeyes put it all together at the Holiday Bowl in a 49-24 win over USC.

Here are some of the highlights and coverage from San Diego.

Relive the highlights of a special night in San Diego.#Hawkeyes remain unbeaten @HolidayBowl. pic.twitter.com/YneN4X51qA — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) December 28, 2019

Offense ✔️

Defense ✔️

Special Teams ✔️



The #Hawkeyes finally put it all together, thump USC 49-24 in San Diego at the Holiday Bowl. pic.twitter.com/rTVZamsXLt — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 28, 2019

Nate Stanley and the #Hawkeyes celebrate with the band and fans after their @HolidayBowl win. pic.twitter.com/0HX6ITDkr7 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Tristan Wirfs: "10 wins is pretty special, so we're definitely gonna celebrate." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oXs3E2wE1c — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Opening remarks from #Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz after Iowa’s 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over USC in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/OlbRMzbItE — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) December 28, 2019

Geno Stone says he gets emotional when people ask him about leaving early for the NFL. "It's been a great ride, but I've gotta see what I can do that's best for me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/F69InyJd63 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Kristian Welch says the #Hawkeyes defense stepped up when USC got some momentum and "playing collective football — all three phases" paid off. Welch had 7 tackles and a fumble recovery (and another that was overturned) in his final game as a Hawk. pic.twitter.com/7C8uZjkMUw — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Brandon Smith said after the game that catching this touchdown pass "was like a dream." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/KCMTb7aXMM — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Nick Niemann with the pick 6 exclamation point! Iowa up 49-24 with 1:43 left. pic.twitter.com/KsUaslA7zE — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Closer than you probably thought when you saw this three days ago. 😉 https://t.co/dd50EtgaqE — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

End zone cell phone: My view of Nate Stanley scrambling to find Brandon Smith for a 6-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/cD8d0jciy2 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Fumble recovered by the #Hawkeyes at the 6. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Sure looked like Nate Stanley got it the play before from my angle. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CdH9AsxEm5 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

USC TD. #Hawkeyes up 28-24 with 11:29 left in the third. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Halftime: #Hawkeyes 28, USC 17. The Trojans kick a field goal as time expires. pic.twitter.com/p8sHx3CQcY — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

End zone cell phone: My view of @_ihmirr_'s 12-yard touchdown reception in the second half. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Hwgi1wiI93 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

If it's in the game, it's kinda, sorta still in the game 16 years later. #Hawkeyes #Trojans pic.twitter.com/805wVr5NC2 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a 98-yard kickoff return. Iowa up 21-14 with 5:48 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/w3LdxUmgmT — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

USC TD. Tied at 14 with 6:03 left in the half. #Hawkeyes — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

End zone cell phone: My view of the 6-yard TD run by Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the 2nd quarter. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Q15lk6MjSq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

USC TD. Tied at 7 with 4:37 left in 1st. #Hawkeyes — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Tyrone “sweet feet” Tracy on the reverse for 6 to cap off the opening drive. #Hawkeyes 7

Trojans 0

8:25 1Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 28, 2019

End zone cell phone: @TyroneTracy's 23-yard reverse that got things started for the #Hawkeyes at the @HolidayBowl. pic.twitter.com/ic4J7PK4ti — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

"Let's go Hawks" chant as Iowa wins the coin toss at the Holiday Bowl. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ATQfOOoRcH — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) December 28, 2019

This is by far the best bowl crowd I’ve seen the last three years. Looks like it’s gonna be over half full. pic.twitter.com/n7bcUOWPsO — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 28, 2019

#Hawkeyes leaving the field here in San Diego.



Kickoff against #FightOn in 35 minutes. pic.twitter.com/THfMgNmKOq — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 28, 2019

Adam Rossow was live with the #Hawkeyes in San Diego as they get ready for the Holiday Bowl. Take a look at the special helmets Iowa is using to honor Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott. pic.twitter.com/7qJtRuKbEB — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) December 28, 2019

Quick 360 of the #Hawkeyes' special @HolidayBowl helmet honoring Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott. Thanks to @HawkeyeFootball for letting @HawkeyeHQ borrow it for @AdamJRossow's live shot. pic.twitter.com/hcnFMRSm9E — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

I could totally chest pass a football into these giant @drpepper cans. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/PVepKFw4tl — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 27, 2019

Pay attention to the man emerging from the giant curtain. @AdamJRossow is providing great coverage from San Diego. Tune in on TV and online. pic.twitter.com/K9x43u2tuq — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) December 27, 2019

SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Jack Murphy Stadium, is the home of tonight's @HolidayBowl and used to house the @Padres and @Chargers. Tonight it's the #Hawkeyes and #Trojans. pic.twitter.com/nINY0gqNXE — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 27, 2019

That’s teriyaki chicken and more on the grill at the Epenesa family tailgate. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1x2sR9uDPp — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 27, 2019

Art. — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) December 27, 2019

It's a beautiful day for football in San Diego. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/cQRLFgN67b — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 27, 2019

"We play some guys that got some guys."



Kirk Ferentz on the "myth" that the #B1G isn't on par with other conference's speed at skill positions. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/jEqystvhb3 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 27, 2019

A final @HawkeyeHQ predictions & pregame for 2019: Appreciate these @HolidayBowl #Hawkeyes: https://t.co/xmy5Y2Yzmo Hope you enjoyed the ride, because an Iowa football team like this is rarer than you might think. pic.twitter.com/JWfw3reM3r — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 27, 2019