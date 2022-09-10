If you’re headed to the Cy-Hawk Game in Iowa City today and you haven’t yet downloaded your tickets, you might be in for a longer wait in line than usual.

The University of Iowa announced less than three hours before kickoff that the “nationwide ticketing system” they use was “having technical difficulties.”

As gates opened an hour later, the university said “the ticketing system is still having issues,” but offered to assist fans at the ticket window at the southeast corner of Kinnick Stadium.

However, several fans on social media noted that they could not enter the parking garages, either, causing backups preventing them from parking and heading to the ticket windows for help.

When Hawkeye Headquarters attempted to access the site at 1:27 p.m., an error message displayed.

It’s not just impacting the Hawkeyes. There are reports of outages for Wisconsin, Nebraska, Washington, Oklahoma, Stanford and more.

The good news for some is that it does not impact fans who have already downloaded their tickets.

The ticketing system is still having issues. If you have not downloaded your tickets and are having trouble accessing them, visit the ticket window at the Southeast corner of Kinnick.



This does not impact tickets that are already downloaded or printed. All gates are now open! https://t.co/APdGGmqEFO — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) September 10, 2022