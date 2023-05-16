The Iowa football schedule is starting to take shape.

The Hawkeyes will open the Big Ten potion of their slate in prime time on national television September 23.

Iowa at Penn State will kick off at 7 p.m. CT in Happy Valley on CBS. Local 4 WHBF is your home for the B1G on CBS and, of course, Hawkeye Heaquarters.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions have developed a rivalry of sorts in recent years as they played almost every season. 2022 was an exception, but the Hawkeyes have won the past two meetings — including 23-20 in a top 4 battle at Kinnick Stadium in 2021 — and 10 of 17 under Kirk Ferentz. Penn State leads the overall series 17-14.

The last time Iowa visited Beaver Stadium in 2020, the Hawkeyes left with a 41-21 win, the Nittany Lions at 0-5 and certainly some added respect. This time, it’s Penn State’s Whiteout Game.

Times haven’t been announced for any other Hawkeyes games. Iowa opens at home on September 2 against Utah State. The Hawks host Michigan State in their first conference home game on September 30.

