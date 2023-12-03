Iowa will face Tennessee in the 2024 Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes finished their conference play with a 26-0 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship, while the Volunteers finished an 8-4 regular season in the SEC.

The game will take place in Orlando, Florida on January 1, 2024 at Camping World Stadium.

Iowa faces an SEC opponent in three consecutive bowl games. They matched up with the Kentucky Wildcats for a battle in the Music City Bowl last year & the Citrus Bowl back in 2021.