Hawkeyes to offer beer and wine at Kinnick Stadium, other athletic venues

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The University of Iowa will add beer and wine sales at its athletic facilities this fall.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout Kinnick Stadium — with the exception of areas immediately adjacent to the respective student section.

Athletic events at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field and Bob Pearl Field will also be included in the pilot program during the 2021-22 school year.

