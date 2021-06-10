Hawkeyes to offer beer and wine at Kinnick Stadium, other athletic venues

The University of Iowa will add beer and wine sales at its athletic facilities this fall. 

Beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout Kinnick Stadium — with the exception of areas immediately adjacent to the respective student section.

Athletic events at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field and Bob Pearl Field will also be included in the pilot program during the 2021-22 school year.

