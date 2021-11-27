Hawkeyes to play in Big Ten Championship

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) holds up the Big Ten West Championship Trophy following their win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday, November 26, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Everything perfectly fell into place for Iowa this weekend, giving the Hawkeyes a spot in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4.

Coming into the weekend Iowa needed a win at Nebraska and a Wisconsin loss at Minnesota in order to win the Big Ten West Title. Wisconsin would have won the division in the case of a tie-breaker based on the Badgers’ head-to-head win back in October.

The Hawkeyes pulled off an unlikely 28-21 win on Black Friday, after falling behind 21-6 against the Cornhuskers to take at least a share of the division title. They finished with a 7-2 conference record.

A 23-13 Minnesota win over Wisconsin on Saturday dropped the Badgers to 6-3 in conference play and gave the Hawkeyes the title outright.

It’s the Hawkeyes’ first appearance in the Big Ten Championship since 2015. They lost 16-13 to Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes were in control of the division until back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin in October. From there they won four straight games.

They’ll play No. 5 Michigan after they beat No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday to win the Big Ten East and take the other spot in the title game. The two last played in 2019, with Wolverines beating the Hawkeyes in 10-3 in Ann Arbor.

The game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.