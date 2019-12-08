Hawkeyes to play USC in Holiday Bowl

A giant United States flag is unfurled on the field during pregame festivities prior to the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Baylor Bears in the Bridgepoint Education Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on December 27, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to San Diego to play No. 22 USC in the Holiday Bowl.

The game, played Dec. 27 at SDCCU Stadium, is a rematch of the 2003 Orange Bowl, which the Hawkeyes lost 38-17.

Holiday Bowl officially announcing in about 10 mins.



Get your popcorn ready for the Trojans. https://t.co/ThptObh4zc — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 8, 2019