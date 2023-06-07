The Iowa women’s basketball team will play Virginia Tech in Charlotte this November.

“We are excited to take our team to Charlotte this November and play a quality team such as Virginia Tech, who joined us in the Final Four last season,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder. “This will be another great opportunity to showcase our sport on the national stage and create exposure for our university.”

The Ally Tipoff will take place on November 9 at the Spectrum Center. The Hawkeyes and Hokies were two of the four teams at the 2023 Women’s Final Four in Dallas, but did not face each other. Iowa leads the all-time series 2-1, but the teams haven’t played since 2011. Both should be top 10 teams in 2023-24.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to a runner-up finish, averaging 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Starters Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin also return from the 31-win team, along with Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Hannah Stuelke.