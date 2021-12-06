Hawkeyes to play Wildcats in Citrus Bowl

LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes holds the Heroes Game Trophy after the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Iowa is Orlando bound following a disappointing 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. When bowl selections were officially announced Sunday afternoon, it was revealed the Hawkeyes would be playing No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

This’ll be Iowa’s second time playing in the Citrus Bowl. The first time came back in 2005, when it was still called the Capital One Bowl, and it was a memorable one. Down 25-24 with seconds remaining, quarterback Drew Tate hit Warren Holloway for a 56-yard touchdown as time expired to beat No. 11 LSU 30-25.

Our last bowl game in Orlando…@CoachDrewTate ➡️ Warren Holloway for 56 yards as time expires to capture a 30-25 #Hawkeyes win over LSU ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sOJLf72A91 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 5, 2021

Though they’ve never met on the football field, there are a few connections between the two schools. The most notable being Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who played defensive at Iowa, before becoming a graduate assistant, totaling a six-year career in Iowa City from 1986 to 1991.

Two of the Wildcats’ most productive players have played against the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten last season. Starting quarterback Will Levis originally went to Penn State and started the game against Iowa in 2020. He finished that game 13 of 16 for 106 yards before getting replaced in the third quarter. The other is receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who spent his first two seasons a Nebraska, had 117 totals yard against the Hawkeyes in last season’s matchup in Iowa City.

The game is set for 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium on New Year’s Day.