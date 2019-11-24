Hawkeyes top Illini on Senior Day

Iowa defeated Illinois 19-10 on ‘Senior Day’ at Kinnick Stadium.

Junior kicker Keith Duncan set a Big Ten record for field goals made in a season after knocking through his 26th in the win.

It was an emotional win for the 19 seniors who played their final game at Kinnick Stadium.

“We spend so much time and effort and energy with our teammates, behind the scenes, that to end on a win at Kinnick, in really a hard-fought game, there’s nothing better,” said senior quarterback Nate Stanley who was 18-35 for 308 yards and an interception in the win. “Then getting to sing the fight song in the locker room, I’ll never forget it.”

“Guys are shaking hands,” said senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen. “Guys are coming up to you, telling you how much you mean to the program. Seniors are hugging seniors, you know. I mean…it’s a brotherhood, and we’ll always have this with us for the rest of our life.”

“After you play on senior day, you come into the locker room and celebrate with your teammates, you look around, ‘wow, this is special’,” added senior tight end Nate Wieting. “It’s special to run the race and it was unbelievable to do it with the group that we did.”

“Anything good that’s happening on the field right now, it all starts with those guys,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “They’ve been great. They carry the water the way you hope they would, they model the way college athletes should conduct themselves. Just extremely proud of those guys.”

