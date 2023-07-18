Iowa punter Tory Taylor’s 2022 season was so good that it was the only thing that made watching every Hawkeye 3 and out a little more bearable.

His excellence led his team to a win — Iowa’s 7-3 victory over South Dakota State, in which two safeties parlayed two excellent punts that netted Taylor conference player of the week. Oh, and he punted for three times as many yards as the offense scored.

Perhaps only in Iowa City, punting is winning. Taylor received All-American and all-conference recognition for his incredible 2022 season. He led the nation in punts and yards, a statistic that Taylor and the dreadful Iowa offense was responsible for.

And we found out after the Music City Bowl, Taylor elected to return for his senior season. He sought out opinions from NFL talent evaluators, and he stands behind his decision to bypass the NFL draft to return to the Hawkeyes.

“I spoke to the right people, put the pieces together and I really just wanted to come back and make sure that I was making the best decision,” Taylor said. “I haven’t regretted it at all because there’s so many things that I’ve worked on over the offseason.”

Taylor turned 26 last week, and preparation for his final season revolves around refining his body.

“I tried to lose a little bit of weight over the offseason just to increase my leg speed,” Taylor revealed.

And he can feel the difference.

“About 10 pounds,” Taylor said. “You don’t have as much weight behind the ball, but speed has been a really big focus this year. I’m slowly starting to see the differences but it’s kind of hard to notice right away.”

“Just trying to get a little bit more hang time on punts and moreso location.”

Taylor says location has been equally as important as generating velocity and hang time. He noted it’s a common habit for a punter to aim punts closer to the middle of the field in fear of a ball going out of bounds.

It’s a mechanic Taylor is aiming to avoid, and believes mental reps will allow him to trust himself to land kicks closer to the boundary and away from space.

“It’s mostly been a mental battle,” Taylor said. “Just trusting myself, trusting my mind and swinging through the gate as I like to call it.”

