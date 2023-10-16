Iowa punter Tory Taylor again was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. But this time, he has to share.

Taylor punted 10 times for a career-high 506 combined yards and six were downed inside the 20 in the Hawkeyes’ 15-6 win at Wisconsin. Half went more than 50 yards and two passed 60.

Penn State’s Daequan Hardy will split the honor with Taylor, who earned it solo last week.

Taylor is first in the conference and fourth in the nation in average yards per punt at 48.3.

No. 24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) hosts Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.