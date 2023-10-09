Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Taylor punted six times for 284 combined yards, averaging 47.3 yards per punt in the Hawkeyes’ 20-14 win over Purdue. None of his six punts were touchbacks, two of them went over 50 yards (61 and 57) and two were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Taylor is first in the conference and seventh in the country in average yards per punt (48.0). It’s his fourth time earning the honor.

He’s also the fourth Hawkeyes football player to take home a weekly award this season, following Cooper DeJean, Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro.

Iowa (5-1, 2-1) plays at Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.