Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa’s Tory Taylor was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

Taylor also was named to the All-Big Ten first team by both media and coaches.

Kicker Keith Duncan was named to the third team by both, while return specialist Charlie Jones made the coaches’ second team and the media’s third.

The All-Big Ten offense was announced Tuesday and the defense was named Wednesday.

Here are the full lists:

All-Big Ten 🏈 Team Special Teams as selected by the #B1G coaches ‼️#B1GFootball https://t.co/JTrn39ezns — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 17, 2020