Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after his 10-punt performance in the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

Taylor’s punts averaged 47.9 yards, with seven of them being downed inside the 20-yard line — and six inside the 12.

Taylor’s punts put the Jackrabbits at their own 16 for average starting field position, and the Iowa defense took advantage with two second-half safeties that provided the final four-point margin of victory.

Taylor averaged 46.1 yards on 80 punts in 2021 – 39 of which were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

‘Punting is winning’: Tory Taylor agrees with #Hawkeyes fans after his career day, @BlakeHornTV reports from Kinnick Stadium. https://t.co/REZWatrHa3 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 4, 2022

This is the second Big Ten weekly honor for Taylor. He was co-Special Teams Player of the Week last season after Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State. The Hawkeyes play the Cyclones next on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

After Saturday’s win, Taylor was asked how many punts he wanted to kick this week. His initial and final answer?

“None … which usually results in victories and there’s nothing better than beating Iowa State.”

After punting a personal-best 10 times against South Dakota State, how many times does @torytaylor09 want to punt against Iowa State with seven members of his family in attendance? #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yxrOYaU3o1 — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 4, 2022