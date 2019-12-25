Hawkeyes tour USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in San Diego

Iowa toured the USS Theodore Roosevelt in San Diego on Tuesday as part of the 2019 Holiday Bowl festivities.

“It’s insane and just to see something this massive, that stores, I think they said 5,000 people,” said Iowa sophomore Mark Kallenberger. “There’s 18,000 meals a day, that’s incredible.”

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is named for the 26th President of the United States. Its nickname is “The Big Stick” in honor of President Roosevelt’s “speak softly and carry a big stick” policy motto.

“Very amazing to be out here on this big ship,” said Iowa junior Matt Hankins. “They said it was the size of the Eiffel Tower, which is just crazy how big that is, just being on this ship, being able to see it and see what the sailors do is amazing.”

The Hawkeyes also got to meet and greet some of the 5,000 sailors who work on the ship.

“Got to meet the great people who work here and everything. It’s been good, just going and see different things that we don’t get to see in Iowa City,” said Iowa senior Cedrick Lattimore.