Hawkeyes traveling to Virginia for this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) blocks a shot by Western Illinois guard Justin Brookens (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The matchups and game dates for this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge have been announced.

The Hawkeyes will play at Virginia on Monday, November 29.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the three-day event matching top college basketball programs playing for conference supremacy and the Commissioners Cup.

The Hawkeyes have won six of their past eight challenge games — including its last three, beating North Carolina and Pitt at home and Syracuse on the road.

The Big Ten won last season’s challenge 7-5.

Iowa was third in the Big Ten last year with a 22-9 overall record, while Virginia finished with an 18-7 overall record and its 10th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Here’s the full 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule:

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pitt

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Nebraska at N.C. State

Miami at Penn State

Louisville at Michigan State

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina