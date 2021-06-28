Hawkeyes traveling to Virginia for this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The matchups and game dates for this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge have been announced.
The Hawkeyes will play at Virginia on Monday, November 29.
Game times and television information will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the three-day event matching top college basketball programs playing for conference supremacy and the Commissioners Cup.
The Hawkeyes have won six of their past eight challenge games — including its last three, beating North Carolina and Pitt at home and Syracuse on the road.
The Big Ten won last season’s challenge 7-5.
Iowa was third in the Big Ten last year with a 22-9 overall record, while Virginia finished with an 18-7 overall record and its 10th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.
Here’s the full 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule:
Monday, Nov. 29
Iowa at Virginia
Notre Dame at Illinois
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Indiana at Syracuse
Minnesota at Pitt
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Clemson at Rutgers
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Nebraska at N.C. State
Miami at Penn State
Louisville at Michigan State
Virginia Tech at Maryland
Michigan at North Carolina