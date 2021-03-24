Hawkeyes’ Trenton Wallace named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Iowa’s Trenton Wallace delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Nebraska on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Hawkeyes redshirt junior Trenton Wallace has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

It is the first time the Rock Island native has earned the distinction in his career.

Wallace pitched seven shutout innings for Iowa on Friday, giving up just two hits and striking out eight in a 3-0 win over Nebraska.

Wallace has allowed four hits and no runs in 13 innings over his past two starts. He has 18 strikeouts and five walks in that span. Wallace is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18 innings this season.

Wallace is leading the Big Ten in ERA, runs (2) and earned runs (2) allowed, second in batting average against (.119), tied for second in fewest hits allowed (7) and is third in wins (2) and strikeouts (26).

The lefty is Iowa’s first Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honoree since Grant Judkins on Feb. 24, 2020.

Iowa (4-7) returns to action Friday, facing Ohio State at 4 p.m. CT in Columbus, Ohio. The Hawkeyes will play two games against the Buckeyes and two against Maryland from Friday through Sunday.