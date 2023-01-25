23rd year head coach Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to many wins — 463 to be exact. The Hawkeyes all-time winningest coach has been a part of Big Ten championships and Elite Eight teams. A single victory just doesn’t hold the same weight, but Iowa’s triumph over Ohio State certainly stood out.

“Any time you win like the Big Ten it’s a bigger deal to me … or the championship or the tournament,” Bluder said. “As far as individual games, it was definitely one of the highlights just because it was on the road — they were undefeated. So all those things considered, they had a great crowd. So all those things made it probably one of the best individual games.”

The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to five games. After downing the No. 2 team in the nation, there’s a strong chance Iowa vaults inside the top 10 next week. Kate Martin played 36 of the 40 minutes, and had a team high 11 rebounds.

“That definitely gives us confidence, but I think we showed a lot of maturity in that game,” Martin said Wednesday afternoon. “And so, taking that into the rest of the season, knowing that we can lock down, play defense and stay composed and show our maturity. That… I think that’s really important going into the rest of the season.”

Iowa will look to extend their win streak on Saturday against Nebraska.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.