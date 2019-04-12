Hawkeyes Tyler Cook to enter NBA Draft

University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Tyler Cook announced on Friday his intentions to hire and agent and enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

“What a ride! These past three years have been arguably the most important of my life,” said Cook. “Going through what we did as a team allowed me to learn more than I can put into words. This year my teammates and coaches challenged each other to simply be better, and we did that. Although we feel we could have been playing longer, we achieved our goal of getting this program back to the NCAA Tournament. I’m honored that I was able to be a part of that.



“After weighing my options both last year and now, my family and I, along with the help of my coaches, have decided to enter the 2019 NBA Draft and hire an agent. This has been my lifelong dream. I am excited and ready to take on the challenge of making these dreams come to fruition. I want to thank each and every person who has supported me throughout my time at the University of Iowa.”



In his third season with the Hawkeyes, Cook was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and earned all-district accolades by the NABC and USBWA. He led the team in both scoring (14.5) and rebounding (7.6), while ranking fifth in the Big Ten in free throws attempted per game (6.12), eighth in rebounding (7.6), 12th in scoring (14.5), and 13th in field goal percentage (.528).

Cook (6-foot-9, 250 pounds) is one of only nine players in Iowa history to total more than 1,300 points and 600 rebounds. The native of St. Louis, Missouri, posted a team-best six double-doubles this past season and is one of 15 players in Iowa history to record at least 15 career double-doubles. He recorded at least 15 points and five rebounds over a 10-game span from Nov. 30 to Jan. 12, becoming the first Hawkeye to accomplish the feat since James Winters 25 years ago (1993-94). The junior forward was named to the 2K Empire Classic All-Tournament Team, averaging 17.5 points and nine rebounds in wins over 13th-ranked Oregon and Connecticut at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



“We fully support Tyler’s decision to pursue his professional goals,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “It has been an honor to coach Tyler the past three years and watch him develop both as a player and person. We are thankful for Tyler’s significant contributions that he has made to our basketball program. My staff and I look forward to supporting Tyler in the next steps of his journey.”



The NBA Draft will be held on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.