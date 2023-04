The Iowa women’s basketball team was welcomed home after the NCAA tournament on Monday by fans who lined the streets of Coralville.

The Hawkeyes lost in the national championship game after reaching their first Final Four since 1993. Today, they were ranked No. 2 in the final coaches poll.

Local 4 News was live at 4 and 5 talking to fans who made the trip to celebrate them. Watch the videos above and below for more.

