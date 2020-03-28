Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp entering offseason with uncertainty abound

The former Muscatine star talks with Adam Rossow about his offseason plans and Iowa's unfinished business from this season

The offseason came earlier than expected for Joe Wieskamp and Iowa.

The sting of a canceled postseason is starting to wear away, but the thoughts remain about what could have been this March.

“I think it took a little time for myself and some others to process, just like wow, this is really the end of the season,” said Wieskamp via FaceTime interview on Thursday. “We felt like we were in a position to make a run in the postseason. You think about the NCAA Tournament throughout the whole season, we’re working toward this. Just to know it’s not gonna happen is just unfortunate for everyone.”

Two weeks after the college basketball season ended because of COVID-19, Wieskamp is starting to analyze the good and the bad from his sophomore season.

“I definitely improved in a lot of areas. There were parts throughout the year that I struggled,” said Wieskamp, who earned third-team, All-Big Ten honors this season. “I need to be more consistent, but at the same time I think I did improved overall as a player. I think I’ve learned a lot, getting guarded like that is only gonna make me better, because I’m going to learn from it.”

Wieskamp is also still hoping to receive feedback from the NBA Draft process like last year.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, whether there will be workouts or not, the combine, different things like that,” Wieskamp said. “I’m gonna do whatever I can to get my body right to hopefully go through that process.”

The realities of a disrupted sports world make a return to the Black-and-Gold seem likely. Wieskamp wasn’t willing, however, to commit 100 percent just yet.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into it. I think it’s just trying to figure it out, take your time. There’s a lot of unknowns right now,” Wieskamp said.

His immediate priority amidst the uncertainty is developing a routine away from Iowa City, trying to stay prepared for whenever he’s able to get back on the hardwood.

“I think everyone is taking it day-by-day, week-by-week and just seeing what happens. Obviously, we hope to be back into the gym as soon as possible,” Wieskamp said. “I have some different trainers that I work with that are breaking down my game film from this season, trying to figure how we can attack this offseason and make the most of it. We’re just trying to do everything that we can, during this step that we’re in, before we’re able to get back into the gym.”

