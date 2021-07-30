Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp, Garza drafted by Spurs, Pistons

Name a more iconic Iowa hoops draft duo. I’ll wait.
You only have two other options. But it’s been a while.
That’s because Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza became only the third Hawkeyes basketball pair to be drafted together — and first since Ricky Davis and Ryan Bowen in 1998.
B.J. Armstrong and Roy Marble were the other one, setting the standard as first round selections in 1989.
Wieskamp and Garza were both taken off the board in the second round — along with several other Big Ten players.
Wieskamp was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 41st overall selection, while Garza was the 52nd overall pick by the Detroit Pistons.
Wieskamp, a Muscatine native, is the highest drafted Hawkeye since Davis, who graduated from Davenport North.
Garza will be reunited with former Hawkeye Tyler Cook, who he learned a lot from at Iowa.
The 2021 NBA Draft was held Thursday in Brooklyn.
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.