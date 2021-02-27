Hawkeyes will do what they can to support Nunge during rehab, “that kid’s been through hell”

Over the last 16 months, Jack Nunge has suffered two season-ending injuries: a torn ACL in November of 2019 and a torn meniscus on Thursday against Michigan. A difficult challenge for anyone to overcome, but Jack’s biggest loss this year was off the court.

Jack’s dad, Dr. Mark Nunge, died unexpectedly this past November. Jack turned to his teammates and the game of basketball to help get him through a heartbreaking loss. Now, another setback and challenge for the talented young man to overcome. Once again, his teammates will be there for him.

“I don’t even know what to say. Knowing the road he’s gone through, beginning the season with his father,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon. “He’s one of my best friends. I can’t even think about what he’s going through mentally. I just have to be there for him and try to keep positive during this tough time he’s going through. I just love the kid and hopefully the best will show up in the end.”

While the rest of the Hawkeyes do what they can to support a friend, they still have goals they want to achieve on the court. Goals that are now more difficult without the play of Jack Nunge.

“He’s a huge part of our team, terrific player, terrific teammate,” said Iowa senior Luka Garza “He’s part of our team, it sucked not having him out there and I hope it gets better soon.”

“He’s an incredible valuable member of our team in so many different ways,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He gives us versatility, especially when you’re playing a team that’s really big like Michigan. You need that other big guy in there. He’s a high level rebounder. He’s a shot blocker. But he’s also a scorer, he gives you another offensive weapon.”