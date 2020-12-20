Hawkeyes will face Missouri at Music City Bowl in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 27: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes holds up the George M. Steinbrenner III Trophy after defeating the Boston College Eagles in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 27-20. (Photo […]

The 15th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Nashville to play in the Music City Bowl in just 10 days.

Iowa’s opponent for the December 30 game is Missouri.

“We are happy to learn that we will be playing in the Music City Bowl,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We are thrilled to be going to Nashville. It is another opportunity to be together for 10 days and compete one more time.”

Despite sharing a border and playing their first football game against each other in 1892, the two teams have only squared up 13 times in their history.

Missouri has a 7-6 edge, with the Hawkeyes beating the Tigers in their last matchup a decade ago: 27-24 in the 2010 Insight Bowl.

And if that seems like a long wait between games, consider that the 2010 game was the first game between the two teams in a century: A 5-0 Missouri win on October 15, 1910.

Kickoff for the Music City Bowl between Iowa (6-2) and Missouri (5-5) is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.