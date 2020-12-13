Hawkeyes will host Michigan for Big Ten Champions Week

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 12: Kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is lifted in the air by teammates after kicking the winning field goal against the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes have their opponent for the final week of the 2020 football season — and it’s a bit of a surprise: Michigan.

The expectation for Big Ten Champions Week was that it would pair East and West Division teams that finished in the same spots in the standings (while avoiding rematches).

Due to numerous cancellations, some teams preferred to play the rivalry trophy games they missed. That meant Wisconsin playing Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe and Indiana battling Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket.

The latter affected Iowa, which would have faced the Hoosiers in a matchup of second place teams.

Instead, the Hawkeyes welcome the Wolverines to Kinnick Stadium for a Saturday night kickoff at 6 p.m. Michigan finished sixth in the East at 2-4, while Iowa (6-2) is the hottest team in the conference with six consecutive wins.

Iowa started out 24th in the AP Top 25 poll this season, while Michigan was 16th. Now, the Hawkeyes are No. 18 and the Wolverines are unranked. Reversing positions during the season happens more often than you think. You can never underestimate how overrated Michigan can be.

Here’s the full schedule: