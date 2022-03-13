The Iowa men’s basketball team will travel to Buffalo to play Richmond on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.

If the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes win, they’ll play the winner of Providence and South Dakota State on Saturday in the Midwest Region.

Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday as the No. 5 seed.

The Big Ten led all conferences with nine bids.

Gonzaga received the top overall seed, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as top seeds. Early round games in the 68-team tournament start Tuesday.

The nets come down for the final time on April 4 at the Final Four in New Orleans. This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to eight cities for the first weekend and four more for the Sweet 16.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in and around Indianapolis.