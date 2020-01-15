Hawkeyes’ Wirfs joins Epenesa, Young, Stone in announcing early exit

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs became the third Hawkeye today — and fourth this offseason — to announce he’s leaving early, joining A.J. Epenesa, Toren Young and Geno Stone.
Wirfs announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
“These past three years have been the ride of a lifetime, getting to compete with my brothers and represent the state of Iowa is something I will hold with me forever,” Wirfs said. “With that being said, after a lot of discussion with my mom and family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
Here is his full statement:
Adam Rossow did a great story about Wirfs and his relationship with his mother leading up to the Holiday Bowl.
On the field, he was selected as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Wirfs, who also was named All-Big Ten by media and coaches, was a go-to guy after the games this year, often sharing his thoughts with a smile.
But he always showed up to talk at length after a loss as well. There were only three this season — by a total of 14 points — and here he is after each one.
His career ended on a high note at the Holiday Bowl, with one more holler you can hear in this celebration video, and a hug from Kirk Ferentz on his way off the field for the final time as a Hawkeye.
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.