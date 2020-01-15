Hawkeyes’ Wirfs joins Epenesa, Young, Stone in announcing early exit

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs became the third Hawkeye today — and fourth this offseason — to announce he’s leaving early, joining A.J. Epenesa, Toren Young and Geno Stone.

Wirfs announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“These past three years have been the ride of a lifetime, getting to compete with my brothers and represent the state of Iowa is something I will hold with me forever,” Wirfs said. “With that being said, after a lot of discussion with my mom and family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Here is his full statement:

And there it is for Tristan Wirfs. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/xg8qqvS5k1 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 14, 2020

Adam Rossow did a great story about Wirfs and his relationship with his mother leading up to the Holiday Bowl.

I feel like this story got lost in the Holiday Bowl shuffle.



Tristan Wirfs grew up in a single-parent home.



How his mom, Sarah, and her sacrifices helped mold Tristan into the man he is today. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ZMxOILeIZM — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 30, 2019

On the field, he was selected as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Wirfs, who also was named All-Big Ten by media and coaches, was a go-to guy after the games this year, often sharing his thoughts with a smile.

Tristan Wirfs: "I didn't know they were going to rush the field — that was pretty awesome!" #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ESwq3fjlKf — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Tristan Wirfs: "10 wins is pretty special, so we're definitely gonna celebrate." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oXs3E2wE1c — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Tristan Wirfs is a big man, and he let out a couple roars to match his size after the #Hawkeyes #CyHawk win.



See what he has to say about the emotional celebration in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/9EYglra6Ao — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

Tristan Wirfs: "The #CyHawk Trophy is pretty special. But after a day like that, it was that much better. All that sitting around and everything was pretty tough. … The combination of all those things made it pretty awesome." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Sw4yU9m1QC — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 15, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on moving to left tackle: "I wasn't expecting it, but it wasn't as tough as I thought." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/b2WoNcZDSn — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 1, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on when the Trojans stopped "chirping" in a "fun, aggressive game," adding that physicality made the difference: "Our o-line was coming off the line, hitting 'em. I think that was the edge." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/wMJ8l0jEfA — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 29, 2019

The bowl games are about football, but they're a fun reward for the #Hawkeyes players too.



Here's a @HawkeyeHQ web extra with Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa on their trip to SeaWorld as part of the @HolidayBowl.



A.J. honestly loves the St. Louis Zoo. pic.twitter.com/cOw4QZFYrc — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 9, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on the 90-yard touchdown drive that put the #Hawkeyes up 35-24 in the 3rd: "They're grinders for sure, but it's fun when you get to keep a defense out on the field that long and know that you can keep moving the ball. Definitely, definitely a lot of fun." pic.twitter.com/YbdGakJTdn — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 29, 2019

But he always showed up to talk at length after a loss as well. There were only three this season — by a total of 14 points — and here he is after each one.

Tristan Wirfs on the #Hawkeyes offensive line: "If we're rolling, then everybody else is rolling, too. That's on us to come out and set the tone and get the running game started. And we didn't do that today." But he's not really sure what's missing. pic.twitter.com/8sIQcevSi8 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 13, 2019

Tristan Wirfs on the 8 sacks of Nate Stanley: "We would look back and he'd be on the ground after the play way too much. I take a lot of pride in not letting people hit him and I know I failed that today." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XtlwJ19WOB — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 5, 2019

Tristan Wirfs said his first visit to Camp Randall was "pretty intimidating" as a freshman, but this time he had "hoped to bring the bull home… it's tough." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/wX9r4nhoiA — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 10, 2019

Wirfs on Stanley: "I don't even know how to put into words what he means to this team… He's probably gonna feel it's all on him… people on social media are going to come at him… takes 11 guys to play the game, not just 1. … I love the guy. He's pretty special." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/xd3CLtyIAu — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 10, 2019

His career ended on a high note at the Holiday Bowl, with one more holler you can hear in this celebration video, and a hug from Kirk Ferentz on his way off the field for the final time as a Hawkeye.

Nate Stanley and the #Hawkeyes celebrate with the band and fans after their @HolidayBowl win. pic.twitter.com/0HX6ITDkr7 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

As we await the decisions for A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wirfs, here are Kirk Ferentz's thoughts during my 1-on-1 interview with him leading up to the Holiday Bowl. #Hawkeyes #NFLDraft #NFL



Those hugs in San Diego sure seemed like thank you/goodbye hugs. pic.twitter.com/qqAuagbAuf — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 7, 2020

