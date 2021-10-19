Hawkeyes women’s basketball ranked top-10 in preseason poll

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during the second half of a college basketball game against Central Michigan in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The momentum and hype from a strong postseason run last year, has carried over to this year’s preseason for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team. Tuesday, they checked in at No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll. It’s the program’s highest preseason ranking since 1996 and the first time they’ll start the season ranked since 2018.

A big reason for that is returning sophomore star Caitlin Clark. She lit the college basketball world on fire as a freshman last year. She led the nation in assists (214), field goals made (266), total points (799), points per game (26.6), 3-pointers attempted (286), and 3-pointers made (116), while leading Iowa to a 20-10 record and a Sweet Sixteen appearance last season.

That earned her AP second-team all-American and National Co-Freshman of the Year honors. She followed that up by winning a gold medal and the MVP of the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Hungary this summer.

It’s not just Clark though. The Hawkeyes return all five starters and 95 percent of their scoring from last season, including senior center Monika Czinano, who scored 19.3 points per game in 2020.

They will be without sophomore center Sharon Goodman, however. She saw significant minutes as a freshman, but tore an ACL in practice earlier this month.

Iowa opens up it’s season on November 9th in Iowa City against New Hampshire.