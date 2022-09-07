Iowa and the Big Ten Conference revealed the Hawkeyes’ 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.

The defending conference champions return all five starters, including consensus All-American, Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Dawn Staley Guard of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament MVP Caitlin Clark.

The Hawkeyes finished 24-8 (14-4 in the the Big Ten) in 2021-22, winning the Big Ten Tournament after earning a share of the regular season title.

Iowa will open the 2022-23 season against Southern on Monday, November 7.

Among the notable dates to mark on your calendar, the Hawkeyes will play on New Year’s Day for the first time since 2006. Like last time, the opponent will be the Fighting Illini in Champaign.

Iowa has seven weekend home games, including three of the final four weekends of the regular season. Five of those Saturday and Sunday games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be against Big Ten teams.

Tip times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full schedule:

Fri., Oct. 28: Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition)

Mon., Nov. 7: Southern University

Thurs., Nov. 10: Evansville

Sun., Nov. 13: at Drake

Thurs., Nov. 17: at Kansas State

Sun., Nov. 20: Belmont

Fri., Nov. 25: vs. Oregon State ^

Sat., Nov. 26: vs. Duke/UConn ^

Thurs., Dec. 1: N.C. State %

Sun., Dec. 4: at Wisconsin*

Wed., Dec. 7: Iowa State +

Sat., Dec. 10: Minnesota*

Sun., Dec. 18: Northern Iowa

Wed., Dec. 21: Dartmouth

Thurs., Dec. 29: Purdue*

Sun., Jan. 1: at Illinois *

Sat., Jan. 7: at Michigan*

Wed., Jan. 11: Northwestern*

Sat., Jan. 14: Penn State*

Wed., Jan. 18: at Michigan State*

Mon., Jan. 23: at Ohio State*

Sat., Jan. 28: Nebraska*

Thurs., Feb. 2: Maryland*

Sun., Feb. 5: at Penn State*

Thurs., Feb. 9: at Indiana*

Sun., Feb. 12: Rutgers*

Wed., Feb. 15: Wisconsin*

Sat., Feb. 18: at Nebraska*

Tues., Feb. 21: at Maryland*

Sun., Feb. 26: Indiana*

Wed.-Sun., March 1-5: Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)

^ — Phil Knight Legacy College Basketball Tournament (Portland, Oregon)

% — ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge

+ — Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

* — Big Ten Conference game

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark eyes the basket before shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)