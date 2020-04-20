Hawkeyes wrestler Michael Kemerer granted sixth year of eligibility

One of Iowa’s 10 All-American wrestlers, Michael Kemerer, was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA.

The decision means Kemerer can return to the Iowa lineup in 2020-21 and have another shot at Big Ten and NCAA titles and a chance to become the 21st four-time All-American in school history.

In all, nine All-Americans are returning from a 2020 lineup that went 13-0 in duals and was the NCAA Championships favorite.

“I am thankful and already ready to compete again,” Kemerer said in a news release. “We did so many things and met every challenge we faced last year. We had a great team and a lot of fun doing it. We are bringing a lot of guys back, but it is a new season now, so we are going to have to go out and earn it again. You don’t take your accomplishments from last year into the next year, so we have to be looking forward, but we have a good team and it is going to be a fun year.”

Kemerer redshirted during his initial year of enrollment (2015-16) and an injury caused him to miss his junior season in 2018-19.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.