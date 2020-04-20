1  of  7
Breaking News
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Warren County the day after health department announces its largest single-day total Rock Island Co. reports 5th death and 6 new cases of COVID-19 Not every Iowa business that asks for tests can get them due to limited supplies RAGBRAI canceled for 2020 3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery Shots fired incident leads to drug arrest Early morning shooting sends 1 to the hospital
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Hawkeyes wrestler Michael Kemerer granted sixth year of eligibility

Hawkeye Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

One of Iowa’s 10 All-American wrestlers, Michael Kemerer, was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA.

The decision means Kemerer can return to the Iowa lineup in 2020-21 and have another shot at Big Ten and NCAA titles and a chance to become the 21st four-time All-American in school history.

In all, nine All-Americans are returning from a 2020 lineup that went 13-0 in duals and was the NCAA Championships favorite.

“I am thankful and already ready to compete again,” Kemerer said in a news release. “We did so many things and met every challenge we faced last year. We had a great team and a lot of fun doing it. We are bringing a lot of guys back, but it is a new season now, so we are going to have to go out and earn it again. You don’t take your accomplishments from last year into the next year, so we have to be looking forward, but we have a good team and it is going to be a fun year.”

Kemerer redshirted during his initial year of enrollment (2015-16) and an injury caused him to miss his junior season in 2018-19.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules

Don't Miss