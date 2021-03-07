Hawkeyes wrestling wins B1G title number 37 but still has “Unfinished Business”

The top ranked Iowa Hawkeyes had a dominating weekend at the Big 10 wrestling tournament, winning their 37th Big Ten title. The Hawkeyes had 4 individual champions and 9 wrestlers place at or higher than their seeding.

The Hawkeyes won individual championships in weight classes 125, 141, 165, and 174. Senior Spencer Lee won the B1G wrestler of the year, and Head Coach Tom Brands won the coach of the year. But Iowa isn’t done and the key phrase for the Hawkeyes has been unfinished business.

“Now we are going to St Louis and that’s where their heads are and where my head is. The recognition you are going to get is the recognition you earn based on your performance” said Head Coach Tom Brands.

Brands tells us he wants his team to repeat their performance from this weekend during the NCAA tournament in St Louis.

“We are probably going to get 10 (wrestlers in the tournament) then you talk about performance, lets do it again. You know you mention something about finishing your seed and finishing above the expectations and that’s what competitors do. Lets do it in St Louis” said Brands.

The Hawkeyes will find out their seeding on Thursday as the NCAA wrestling tournament beings on March 18th in St Louis.