Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

HawkeyeHQ.com

Blake Hornstein (5-1): Everybody loves a good underdog story, right?

Well, if somehow Iowa could return from Columbus with a victory Saturday night, that would fit the bill. ESPN has the Ohio State Buckeyes as 29-point favorites over the Hawkeyes. And rightfully so — they have the best quarterback in college football and arguably the best offense in America.

The last time Iowa beat a ranked opponent on the road? The men in black and gold went to Evanston in 2015 and annihilated No. 20 Northwestern 40-10. But it’s more than worth noting that the Hawkeyes were the 17th ranked team in the country.

This isn’t the “Miracle on Ice.” This isn’t the Golden State Warriors facing my beloved Boston Celtics. This isn’t even a 6th-ranked Buckeyes vs. Hawkeyes matchup in 2017 when Iowa came in as 17.5 point underdogs and won by 31.

Anything can happen on any given Saturday, but this feels like a Hawkeye accident waiting to happen.

My prediction: Ohio State 30, Iowa 10.

Ryan Jaster (3-3): Never in eight seasons has the totally irrelevant prediction seemed so…unlikely: Hawkeyes 24, Ohio State 0. A 46-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game? An 80-yard touchdown pass to open the third quarter? With apologies to the Iowa defense, I’d be more likely to believe it in reverse. At least when the TIP picked a 64-0 Hawkeyes win against Illinois (and Iowa won 63-0), it was illogical but had the logical winner. You’ll find no other pick for the Hawks on this page — just like Michigan.

I won’t be fooled again. (Yeah?) That 3-3 record is behind my name, so I’ll go with the grain this time and against the trusty NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2. (I recognize the upside and the need to make adjustments in-season.) In that video game, the Buckeyes are No. 1 and the Hawkeyes are unranked (unjustly). In real life, ’03 Ohio State beat Iowa 19-10 in a top 10 battle. This week that score combined is the spread. I don’t know if you’re aware of that. So pain is not only predicted, but promised, even if the Hawkeyes haven’t lost to the Buckeyes since 2013. 😉

The Hawkologist’s prognosis is a 6 on the 6-point pain index. And if Iowa actually wins 24-0, then maybe we really are holograms living in a simulation — a mind-bending and totally irrelevant one.

Here’s a look at what others from near and far expect, starting with the weather from Local 4’s Tyler Ryan:

Quad-City Times

Steve Batterson: Ohio State 34, Iowa 10. The depth of Ohio State’s skill on offense, combined with the strength of an under-appreciated offensive line, will make this the toughest challenge of the season for a Hawkeye defense that has generally played well so far this season. It would need its game of the year to slow C.J. Stroud & Company this weekend.

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Ohio State

Tom Fornelli: Ohio State

Chip Patterson: Ohio State

Barrett Sallee: Ohio State

Shehan Jeyarajah: Ohio State

David Cobb: Ohio State

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Ohio State 35, Iowa 13

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Ohio State

Mark Ross: Ohio State

Ben Weinrib: Ohio State

#IowaSim22

Cody Hills: Ohio State 27, Iowa 6

