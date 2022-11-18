Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

HawkeyeHQ.com

Blake Hornstein (9-1): Iowa’s exorcised some rivalry demons the past two weeks. Purdue had won four of the last five, and Wisconsin eight of the previous 10 against the Hawkeyes. There will be no demons to fight this week.

The Hawkeyes have won seven straight against the Golden Gophers. Put simply, they’ve loved playing Minnesota. Iowa has won the Floyd of Rosedale trophy 17 times since 2001.

Taking a look this matchup, Minnesota’s only recorded 16 sacks through 10 games. Considering how poor Iowa’s offensive line has played, that’s a big deal. The Hawks gave up six sacks on 23 pass attempts last against Wisconsin, and have allowed the most sacks in the Big Ten.

The Golden Gophers are 7-0 against teams with a losing record, and 0-3 against teams with a winning record. Their point differential against those teams? -50. Iowa’s a winning team, and I think Minnesota will have to wait another week to beat one.

Prediction: Iowa 24, Minnesota 20

Ryan Jaster (6-4): The Hawkeyes are used to seeing single digits on the scoreboard this year – but not the thermometer. They’ll get their first opportunity to feel it Saturday at Minnesota.

Speaking of chilly, how about that Kirk Ferentz-P.J. Fleck relationship? The last time Iowa visited the Gophers, the Hawkeyes left something behind – and it wasn’t Floyd of Rosedale. Infamously, it was all of their timeouts.

I’ve made mention a time or two of Kirk Ferentz’ fondness of keeping his timeouts – particularly in the first half – safe in his pocket or elsewhere (sorry, not sorry). But he left them all out on the field in the Twin Cities.

This rivalry has seen it all since 1891, even outdoor wrestling as an opening act to an undefeated team. Been there. Done that. Bought the t-shirt. Took the selfie. Posted the GIF. Tweeted the emojis. Removed the goal posts. Etc. Etc.

But one thing is new this year: Floyd (or his bronze variant) has been up for grabs since 1935 and the Hawks head north with a lead in the trophy series for the first time. Ever. Their seventh consecutive win last season made it 43-42-2 Iowa. Impressive considering the Golden Gophers won the first four and nine of the first 10.

The bottom line: Floyd must be protected at all costs – and that cost might be higher than normal in 2022. Not because of inflation, but the stakes. The Big Ten West is on the line, assuming Illinois loses to Michigan, which everyone is doing. But that’s a column for Illini HQ.

Here at Hawkeye HQ, I leave it up to the PS2. And the totally irrelevant prediction (5-5) doesn’t see either team staying in single digits, with the Hawkeyes projected to win 24-14. And since they think they’ve already licked the weather issue, the Hawkologist’s prognosis is a 4 on the 6-point pain index.

Here’s a look at what others from near and far expect, starting with the weather from Local 4’s Tyler Ryan:

Quad-City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 21, Minnesota 17. During Iowa’s ongoing seven-game win streak versus the Golden Gophers, five games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

I don’t expect that to change in a fairly even match-up on the tundra in Minneapolis.

Thanks to a late defensive stand and just enough offense, the Hawkeyes survive to hoist Floyd of Rosedale yet again.

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Minnesota 18, Iowa 14

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mark Ross: Minnesota

Ben Weinrib: Minnesota

Bleacher Report

Morgan Moriarty: Iowa 21, Minnesota 17

#IowaSim22

Cody Hills: Iowa 28, Minnesota 14

