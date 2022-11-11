Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

Blake Hornstein (8-1): I’ve picked eight games right this year, I don’t know if you’re aware of that. Obviously I’ve established a prognostic resume that exempts me from critique. So keep your comments to yourself and ride with me, because I’m your best friend when it comes to Hawkeye football.

This is going to be a November football slugfest. Wisconsin has relied on their run game with Braelon Allen, who’s rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Hawkeyes unleashed Kaleb Johnson last week with his 200-yard game against Purdue. Needless to say, this will be a physical one.

Another tidbit: Four of the previous five matchups have had a double-digit margin of victory.

These two teams have a similar ethos, roster composition and ceiling. Both have struggled with the goliaths of the Big Ten, and conversely have feasted on the bottom feeders.

I’ll rock with the home team. I think last week’s game was symbolic of Iowa’s ceiling: A blue-collar team, led by its defense, that can win games if its offense can do just enough. I say it does this week.

Prediction: Iowa 27, Wisconsin 17

Ryan Jaster (5-4): This was an evenly matched rivalry that Kirk Ferentz has allowed to get away from the Hawkeyes on his watch. He inherited a 36-36-2 record in the series but he’s 8-13 against the Badgers. Even as Iowa dominated most of the trophy games from 2015-2021, the Heartland Trophy was the lone exception, losing it in five of those seasons and eight of the last 10.

The totally irrelevant prediction (4-5) says the Hawkeyes win this one 13-7 in overtime. As you’d expect, there will be a considerable amount of stress endured to get there. Like a scoreless game through three quarters. Or relying on a false start penalty to push a field goal attempt out of range. But all is well that ends well, right? So perhaps this is where Kirk bucks the 2022 trend and starts bringing this rivalry back to the mean (mathematically, not physically).

We know from the dearly departed Paul Chryst that it doesn’t necessarily mean more to Wisconsin with a trophy on the line: “It means you beat Iowa.” And yet, the Badgers have done just that 10 of 16 times since the bull became a part of the proceedings. The Hawkeyes will find a way to win Saturday, but the Hawkologist’s prognosis is still a 5 on the 6-point pain index.

Here’s a look at what others from near and far expect, starting with the weather from Local 4’s Tyler Ryan:

There could be some flurries passing through Iowa City in the morning. Temperatures will only rise to 32 by the 2:30 p.m. kickoff time and will only get colder as the game progresses.

Quad-City Times

Steve Batterson: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 13. The Hawkeyes will have a chance in this game — this isn’t one of the Badgers’ better teams — but Iowa must establish the run and build off of its growth the past two weeks and it must take care of the football.

Turnovers have been deciding factors in recent games between the teams and Wisconsin trails only Ohio State and Illinois in the Big Ten in turnover margin this season.

The Badgers have intercepted 15 passes and recovered a pair of fumbles, mistakes Iowa must avoid if it hopes to win against Wisconsin for just the third time in its last 11 attempts.

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Iowa 21, Wisconsin 19

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mark Ross: Wisconsin

Ben Weinrib: Iowa

Bleacher Report

Brad Shepard: Wisconsin 23, Iowa 20

#IowaSim22

Cody Hills: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 17

