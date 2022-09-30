Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

HawkeyeHQ.com

Blake Hornstein (3-1): Is Kinnick where top 5 teams go to die? Well, die is a strong word. Or is it? The Hawkeyes have won 5 of their last 6 against top 5 nationally ranked opponents.

Taking a look at the Wolverines, QB J.J. McCarthy possesses a strong arsenal of physical tools but has not faced a defense this capable. He can’t sleepwalk through the #DoughBoyz.

On the other hand, while Spencer Petras & company have shown growth, they haven’t played a defense nearly as stout as Michigan’s. This isn’t South Dakota State. Or Iowa State. Or Nevada. Or even Rutgers. This is a top 5 defense in all of college football. This is an overwhelming mismatch, and one that I believe will be too much to overcome.

Michigan leaves Kinnick alive in a defensive grudge match for the ages.

Prediction: Michigan 14, Iowa 6.

Ryan Jaster (3-1): The totally irrelevant prediction says the Hawkeyes’ killer instinct against top 5 teams will rise again, winning 23-16 in overtime. Spoiler alert: It’s the only Iowa pick on this page — and it took a Michigan field goal try off the upright as time expired in regulation to keep the Hawkeyes alive for OT. So a win by the slimmest of margins — and I agree that’s the only way Iowa wins. But the TIP also had the Hawkeyes emerging victorious in last year’s Big Ten Football Championship Game 17-10, and we know how that turned out.

Still, who am I to doubt the vision of NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2? It has been known to be right — or very close — from time to time (despite the name) and Michigan has been known to be overrated almost all of the time.

The Hawkologist’s prognosis is a 5 on the 6-point pain index. It has the potential to not be pretty. Let’s hope it’s only due to defense and Jim Harbaugh stays winless in the Hawkeyes’ home.

Here’s a look at what others from near and far expect, starting with the weather from Local 4’s Tyler Ryan:

Quad-City Times

Steve Batterson: Michigan 16, Iowa 14. The nation’s top offense lining up across from the nation’s stingiest defense provides an interesting storyline, but at the end of the day this comes down to the ability of Iowa’s young offensive line to deal with Michigan’s stout defensive front.

The Hawkeyes have made weekly strides, but have they made enough to deal with the Wolverines? Iowa will battle, but will come up short.

Fox Sports

Bruce Feldman: Michigan 20, Iowa 10

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Michigan

Tom Fornelli: Michigan

Chip Patterson: Michigan

Barrett Sallee: Michigan

Shehan Jeyarajah: Michigan

David Cobb: Michigan

Jerry Palm: Michigan

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Michigan 28, Iowa 18

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: Michigan 27, Iowa 10

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Michigan

Mark Ross: Michigan

Ben Weinrib: Michigan

#IowaSim22

Cody Hills: Michigan 27, Iowa 17

