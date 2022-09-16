Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

Blake Hornstein (1-1): Taking down Nevada’s 6-foot-9 quarterback Nate Cox shouldn’t be a mountain-high task. Scoring more than 7 points? Well, that just might be… or will it? Maybe facing a Wolf Pack defense that just surrendered 55 points to Incarnate Word is just what the doctor ordered. What’s also working in the Hawkeyes’ favor this week is that they’ll likely be getting one or both of Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson back at wide receiver. This is the weakest opponent Iowa has faced thus far. They’ll win and score their first defensive touchdown of the season.

Prediction: Iowa 20, Nevada 6

Ryan Jaster (1-1): While everyone has been looking back at the past two games, Kirk Ferentz, Spencer Petras and the Hawkeyes are definitely looking forward to Nevada. The Wolf Pack gave up 616 yards and 55 points in last week’s loss. That’s 41 more points and 300 more yards than Iowa has scored in two games. My [Incarnate] Word! So forgive the Hawks for staying the course and foaming at the mouth with excitement. Still, the totally irrelevant prediction says the Hawkeyes win 20-0, an underwhelming score that echoes a 2019 game at Northwestern that frustrated fans who believed Iowa took its foot off the gas in what should have been a blowout. Something tells me the fans would welcome some cruise control this weekend. Besides, Kirk doesn’t do “style points.”

Asked if there are wins he looks back on that didn't earn any style points, but got the job done, Kirk Ferentz doesn't miss a beat: "Yeah, like most of 'em." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/FdADjIexQZ — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

I bet there’s a part of him that is wondering what all of the fuss is about. After all, his methods — dated as they might seem and despite everything that went wrong — still put his team in position for a tie at the end of the Cy-Hawk game. Sure, 20 yards in penalties were needed to advance the ball, but a kick in the rain just went wide, right? (Left.)

That’s football? No, that’s an oversimplification to an extremely chaotic game — even if you only look at goal line plays. But the belief remains: Keep it close, win in the end. The Hawkologist’s prognosis is Iowa won’t have to wait that long, keeping the Wolf Pack at a safe distance for most of the game. Despite all of the strife this week that commanded attention — and didn’t — it’s a 1 on the 6-point pain index.

Here’s a look at what others from near and far expect, starting with the weather from Local 4’s Tyler Ryan:

Quad-City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 24, Nevada 7. Ball security might be even more important this week than improvement on offense. Iowa has turned the ball over five times in two games as it prepares to face a Nevada team which leads the country with 11 takeaways through its three games. The Wolf Pack have turned nine of those turnovers into points. Expect Iowa’s defense to do what it does and I do anticipate some modest improvement on offense.

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Iowa 35, Nevada 11

Bleacher Report

Morgan Moriarty: Iowa 23, Nevada 6

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

Ben Weinrib: Iowa

#IowaSim22

Cody Hills: Iowa 27, Nevada 7

Herky the Hawk shares an umbrella during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium, on September 10, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)