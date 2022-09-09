Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

Blake Hornstein (1-0): The Hawkeyes defense did their part and more in last week’s opener. The only thing missing? A turnover. I have a hard time believing this unit is going to go back-to-back weeks without a takeaway, and the offense is certainly going to need any help they can get in the field-position battle.

All of the hype surrounds Iowa State’s new signal caller, Hunter Dekkers, who just had his coming out party against Southeast Missouri State. A confident QB in a pass happy offense will certainly challenge the Iowa secondary, and one or two mistakes could give a struggling offense all the life it needs.

Despite the poor attrition at receiver and inability to run the football, this could be the final gasp for Spencer Petras. But there’s no chance Brian Ferentz & company don’t empty the playbook before turning to Alex Padilla.

Iowa forces three turnovers, the offense scores its first touchdown of the season, and Spencer Petras remains the starter (for now).

Besides, the last time Iowa State won this rivalry, I was a sophomore in high school. Some things never change, but the Cy-Hawk Trophy is staying with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa 24, Iowa State 20.

Ryan Jaster (1-0): The totally irrelevant prediction says the Hawkeyes will win 27-24, but from what we’ve seen on the field from these two teams in recent years – and from the Hawkeyes last week, both defensively and offensively – I have to think the score will be lower than that. But you really never know.

In 2011, the Cyclones won 44-41 in three overtimes, then won again the next year 9-6 in the ugliest game I have ever attended – and that includes last week’s safety deuce.

Fast forward to 2017 and once again the score was 44-41 – this time in Iowa’s favor. Then the Hawkeyes won 13-3 the next season. That was 2018 and it’s the last time this series was played in Iowa City. I know it’s been an unusual few years, but this being the first Cy-Hawk game at Iowa in four seasons still seems odd.

So maybe it will be a shootout. Or a blowout. With apologies to 1985 Kate Bush climbing the 2022 pop charts, stranger things have happened. (Iowa won 57-3 that year and moved up two notches to No. 1 in the next AP poll, you might or might not recall.)

The Hawkologist’s prognosis remains a 2 on the 6-point pain index. It could be unsightly, it could be too close for Kinnick comfort, but ultimately, it’s Iowa State. And that’s meant the same thing since 2015: A home for the Cy-Hawk Trophy in Iowa City.

Quad-City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 13, Iowa State 10. The winner of the Cy-Hawk game has scored fewer than 20 points eight times during Kirk Ferentz’s tenure at Iowa.

Make it nine this season. Iowa’s defense continues to be a difference maker as the Hawkeyes extend their six-game win streak in the series.

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Iowa 25, Iowa State 22

Bleacher Report

Morgan Moriarty: Iowa State 35, Iowa 14

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

Ben Weinrib: Iowa

#IowaSim22

Cody Hills: Iowa 11, Iowa State 9

