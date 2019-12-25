Hawks ready for the USC passing onslaught

Back in the Holiday Bowl for the first time since 1991, Iowa is looking for its third-straight bowl win

Iowa went through practice No. 3 in San Diego at Mesa College ahead of Friday’s Holiday Bowl against Southern California.

The Hawkeyes will have their hands full against USC’s passing game. They did record an upset of another good passing team — Minnesota — earlier this season.

“To me, Minnesota really had two main targets. This team has like four, so the comparison is kind of close, but at the same time I think they make more big plays,” said Iowa junior Geno Stone. “They can take it the distance whenever they get the ball, so being able to do our job and be discipline is a big thing.”

Iowa has been very good against the pass this year, but the air raid offense is mostly a new challenge.

“They run a lot of empty, 10 personnel, you know, we’ve seen that a couple times this year, but not as much as they do it. It’s gonna be a really big challenge. We’ve seen it before, but it’s going to be on a different scale this game,” said Iowa senior Michael Ojemudia.

Phil Parker said his defense is fully healthy, which should provide some depth against the fast-paced Trojans.

“You know, when you play in a bowl game it’s always going to be tough because of the competition that you’re playing,” said Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker. “Then obviously the tradition that USC has, and the respect that we have for their coaches and their program. It’s a great challenge for us. Hopefully we can be competitive.”