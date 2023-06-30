New Hawkeye linebacker Nick Jackson is no scrub — he led the entire ACC in tackles last season and is a major get in the transfer portal for Iowa. And he’s a playing a position of need, the one Jack Campbell played at the highest level in all of college football.

“I don’t think you can be the next Jack Campbell. I mean, he’s an unbelievable talent,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to come in, play my game and know that I’m not Jack Campbell — but at the same time there’s a standard to withhold.”

Thankfully for Jackson, he won’t have to tackle (pun intended) the impossibly tall task alone. Jay Higgins has spent each of his three years in the same linebacker room as Campbell and Seth Benson; he’s the starting inside linebacker on the depth chart as of today.

His goal: Be the player that Jack Campbell was to him.

“As soon as coach [Seth] Wallace added me to the linebacker group chat, [Jack] Campbell messages me like, ‘Hey, I’m Jack Campbell, mike linebacker, if you ever need anything let me know,’ and I want to be that guy for other people,” Higgins recalled.

“I’m only able to be so selfless and so giving — it’s because of Jack Campbell.”

Higgins said he’s made the entire linebacker room aware: If you want to watch film, No. 34 is available. Jay wants to preserve the values that his predecessors did for him — and now he has his chance.

Deontae Craig has lived with Jay Higgins since freshman year. He claims he’s noticed a change in his demeanor as he’s stepped into his new role.

“He’s pulling guys together, doing things like Seth Benson and Jack Campbell did,” Craig said.

But the truth is this: Neither player is going to be Jack Campbell. But that’s not the goal. Campbell always defined his success by the team’s success, and that’s exactly how Jay Higgins views his new status.

“Everyday it’s just about maximizing myself and he laid down the foundation and the standard and he exceeded all the ones prior,” Nick Jackson said.

“If I’m doing my job and the Iowa defense is good then it probably means I’m a pretty good leader, so I’m fine with that.” Jay Higgins said.

