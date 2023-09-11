On Saturday, Kirk Ferentz became the 27th coach to reach 200 career wins while at an FBS school. His players shared a moment with a tearful Ferentz after the win. They all had some passionate words for their head coach after the game.

“I recognized from the day I walked in how much everyone else respects him, but also how much he cares about us,” quarterback Cade McNamara said. “I’m not dissing anyone else. I’m just saying I have an unbelievable relationship with Coach Ferentz, and he has a great relationship with everyone on this team.”

“I’d do anything for for him,” Cooper DeJean said. “I love him to death so and so a lot of these other guys. That was so much fun celebrating with him.”

“The look on his face knowing that we contributed to do that for him and for his team, that’s what I’ll remember,” Sebastian Castro said. “He looks proud of us. “

“It’s more about the experiences and the people we get to work with,” Ferentz said after the win. “Whether it was that group right there or even going back to 1999. Just a lot of good people. I’ve always felt really fortunate to have a chance to work with high-quality folks.”

