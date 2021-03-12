Hear what the Hawkeyes said after advancing to the Big Ten Tournament Championship

The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after winning their semifinal game in the Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

With an 87-72 win over the Michigan State Spartans, the Iowa Hawkeyes are advancing to the Big Ten Tournament Championship for the 2nd time in 3 years. The Hawkeyes have now won 3 games in 3 days and hope to keep up the winning play going forward.

“I’m so proud of our group,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “The last half was pretty special. I mean, we go from being down one at halftime to in the second half going to +16. Maybe I should give a shoutout out to Coach Dinkelman our strength and conditioning coach just for the amazing job she does and keeping them in shape here.”

The Iowa offense has been one of the best in the country from start to finish this season, and once again had a good performance.

“I’m really happy to see 24 assists on only 11 turnovers,” said Bluder. “That is, I love that type of basketball. You know, McKenna (Warnock) had a really nice night. She shot the ball well, had 11 rebounds, had a double-double. Monika (Czinano) continues to be Monika. 75% shooting, are you kidding? That’s just amazing. Caitlin (Clark) had 11 assists so fun game for us.”

Clark has struggled to shoot the ball well in the tournament (7-25 3PA), but has still found ways to contribute. The freshman is averaging 22.6 PPG and 10 APG over the course of her first three Big Ten Tournament games.

“I think you’re not seeing the numbers in the scoring column just because I have a little lid on the rim right now,” said Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark. “I’m not having anything go down but that’s okay. I’m still going to keep shooting it and honestly, sometimes I think we’re better when I’m scoring 20 points and having 10-plus assists so whatever it takes to win, I’ll take that.”

With Friday’s win, Iowa will take on the top-seed Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. In the only matchup between the two this year, Maryland beat Iowa by 18. The Hawkeyes are coming in as underdogs, but they have confidence in themselves.

“You know, it’s going in believing,” said Bluder. “We won the last three quarters by two points. I know it’s only two points, but still. We know we can compete with them. We know they are a really good basketball team. That’s fine, we respect them. But we’re also not scared. We’re going to go in there and give it our best shot. We have absolutely nothing to lose.”

“You can’t let up for one minute,” said Clark. “If you do that they can score 10 points like that and the game can be over. I think our defense is going to be our biggest focus. It’s going to take every single person on our team locked in and be focused. I think it’s going to be a great game. This is what you love. This is why you play basketball, Big Ten is the best conference in the country so I’m excited for a great game.”

The Hawkeyes have looked great during this postseason run and a lot of it can be chalked up to the team’s chemistry. Something that they’ll need to lean on against Maryland.

“I think that our chemistry is just really clicking right now,” said Iowa sophomore McKenna Warnock. “That’s obviously what you want, especially down the stretch. In March, anything can happen.”