Heroes Trophy ‘stache reaches 6 straight for Hawkeyes

Nebraska is worried about mustaches, Iowa is focused on football. Advantage Hawkeyes! Iowa won their 4th straight game as they defeat Nebraska 26-20. The Hawkeyes have won six straight games against the Cornhuskers, and currently lead the trophy series 7-3.

It wasn’t a pretty game for Iowa, but defensive linemen Chauncey Golston made the play of the day when he strip sacked Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for the game clinching play. Iowa was lead by Tyler Goodson who had 111 yards on 30 carries, and Quarterback Spencer Petras who threw for 193 yards and a touchdown. Nebraska used a combination of Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffery at Quarterback. The Hawkeyes will travel to play Illinois next Saturday.