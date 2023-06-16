In a small sample size in 2022, freshman defensive tackle Aaron Graves flashed all-conference potential. He made just 16 tackles — but six of them for a loss. That totaled more than the best linebacker in the country, Jack Campbell.

At Iowa’s spring football practice open to the public, Graves looked like a bigger man. Because he was — he bulked up 10 pounds to 290 to get a better push on the interior. He made plays all over the field, and edge rusher Deontae Craig has seen a difference.

“He’s a beast,” Craig said. “This is my first time getting to play along with him. It makes me excited just to know that there’s guys out there every spot up front that are going to make plays whenever their number’s called. He’s just another one of the great d-lineman we have in that room.”

Graves’ body is one thing, his style of play is what caught Kirk Ferentz’ eye last year.

“He just goes so hard,” Ferentz said. “It’s unusual for a guy that young to have that kind of tempo but that’s just how he’s wired.”

The defensive line still brings seasoned veterans Logan Lee and Noah Shannon, but there will still be plenty of opportunities in a rotation-heavy Hawkeyes front. The key to unlocking more snaps on the defense for Graves — and more splash plays on the field — has nothing to do with physical stature.

“Yeah, I made a couple good plays during the season but I also messed up a lot so I think there’s a lot to clean up,” Graves admitted. “That’s what’s going through my head as we’re practicing and going through fall camp so I can limit those mistakes in games.”

