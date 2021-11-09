Highlights and postgame: Iowa 17, Northwestern 12

The Hawkeyes finally got back in the win column over weekend, after beating Northwestern 17-12. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras left the game midway through the first quarter, after battling through a shoulder ailment. Alex Padilla stepped in and proved to be the spark the offense had been missing the past couple weeks.

He and Tyler Goodson, who finished with 141 rushing yards and a touchdown, led the Hawkeyes on back-to-back touchdown drives. Padilla had a good connection with Keagan Johnson in particular, as the two hooked up several times for big gains.

The defense got back to the form that helped Iowa get to 6-0, finishing with three takeaways, two of them via Dane Belton interceptions, including the game-sealing pick with 1:44 left in the game.

Iowa stayed at No. 19 in the AP Poll and moved up two spots to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll. After coming in at No. 22 in the first college football playoff ranking, it remains to be seen how Saturday’s win effects their standing in that poll. That will be revealed Tuesday night.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There's also photos down below. If you want to go back to a better time, see the photos and highlights from wins this season against Iowa State, Kent State, Colorado State, Maryland and Penn State. If you want to be sad, take a look at the losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

You can look back at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.

Bowl Projections

If you love the south, then you’ll love this week’s bowl projections. CBS Sports has the Hawkeyes heading to the home 2017 co-national champions for the Citrus Bowl. Meanwhile College Football News, Athlon Sports and Action Network all have Iowa heading to Nashville for the Music City Bowl.

Tweets and Videos

Back in the W column.



No. 22 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 pic.twitter.com/jeuj0ABDQ6 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Northwestern TD. Went for 2, no good. 17-12 with 2:21 left. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Jermari Harris with a pick. Wildcats *were* driving. Still 17-6 with 8 mins left in the game. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Wildcats respond with a field goal. 17-6. 1:58 left in 3Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Shudak with a field goal. 17-3 in the third. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Some people were on the field with some signs. Game was paused. Someone ran on the field and tried to grab a sign. Not sure exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/LOA3xKXi9D — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Refs called a Padilla fumble. Sure didn’t look like it in real time. Replay overturned it to a forward pass. Good thing there’s replay. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Defense holds the Wildcats to a field goal. 14-3, Iowa. Just 2 mins left in the half. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Tory Taylor has his punt blocked. Returned to the Iowa 10. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Arland Bruce takes a reverse in for a TD. Hawkeyes now have as many points as their last two games combined. Freshman WRs have played a big role today. 14-0, 10:41 left in the half. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 7, 2021

Dane Belton with a pick. Hawkeye ball. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 6, 2021

👋Waving from Evanston👋



Iowa 7, Northwestern 0 pic.twitter.com/IZyjqlfn4o — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 6, 2021

Goodson finishes it off with a TD. Hawkeyes up 7-0. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 6, 2021

Both offenses struggling. No score halfway through the first. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 6, 2021

📍Evanston, IL



No. 22 Iowa vs. Northwestern pic.twitter.com/BcGeHmHRAz — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 6, 2021