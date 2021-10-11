Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Saturday’s 23-20 win over Penn State was the biggest win for the Hawkeyes in years, and put them squarely in the driver seat of the Big Ten West.
The defense was dominant most of the game, but especially from the second quarter on, where they allowed just three points after going down 17-3. The offense on the other hand had another slow start, but was able to come up with plays when they needed to. Spencer Petras found Nico Ragaini on 44-yard touchdown pass with 6:26 left in the game to take a 23-20 lead. From there the defense slammed the door on the Nittany Lions.
Punter Tory Taylor dazzled as well. He had nine punts for an average of 44 yards per punt. Four of them ended up inside the 10.
The win bumped the Hawkeyes up to No. 2 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. It’s the Hawkeyes’ highest ranking under Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.
Bowl Projections
The win did a lot for the Hawkeyes in terms of national perception. Nearly any bowl projection you look at now has Iowa in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The only debate at this point is the seeding. 13 of the 14 ESPN college football writers have them as the two seed, with one putting them at three. CBS Sports has Iowa as the two seed taking on Oklahoma. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is the most favorable out of the bunch, putting the Hawkeyes in the top spot. One of the few outliers is College Football News, which still has Hawkeyes in the Rose Bowl, with Ohio State representing the Big Ten in the playoff.