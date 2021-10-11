Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Saturday’s 23-20 win over Penn State was the biggest win for the Hawkeyes in years, and put them squarely in the driver seat of the Big Ten West.

The defense was dominant most of the game, but especially from the second quarter on, where they allowed just three points after going down 17-3. The offense on the other hand had another slow start, but was able to come up with plays when they needed to. Spencer Petras found Nico Ragaini on 44-yard touchdown pass with 6:26 left in the game to take a 23-20 lead. From there the defense slammed the door on the Nittany Lions.

Punter Tory Taylor dazzled as well. He had nine punts for an average of 44 yards per punt. Four of them ended up inside the 10.

The win bumped the Hawkeyes up to No. 2 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. It’s the Hawkeyes’ highest ranking under Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.

Bowl Projections

The win did a lot for the Hawkeyes in terms of national perception. Nearly any bowl projection you look at now has Iowa in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The only debate at this point is the seeding. 13 of the 14 ESPN college football writers have them as the two seed, with one putting them at three. CBS Sports has Iowa as the two seed taking on Oklahoma. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is the most favorable out of the bunch, putting the Hawkeyes in the top spot. One of the few outliers is College Football News, which still has Hawkeyes in the Rose Bowl, with Ohio State representing the Big Ten in the playoff.

Photos

  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions drives for a touchdown during the first half against linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates during the first half after intercepting a pass intended for wide receiver Jahan Dotson #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions leaps during the first half over defensive back Dane Belton #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scrambles on a keeper during the first half in front of defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive lineman Deontae Craig #45 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Iowa Hawkeyes fans storm the field after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Iowa Hawkeyes fans storm the field after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) ***
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback TaQuan Roberson #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions goes up the field during the second half against defensive end Joe Evans #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini # 89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field for a touchdown during the second half in front of safety JiAyir Brown #16 and linebacker Curtis Jacobs #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini # 89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the second half by linebacker Ellis Brooks #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Running back Noah Cain #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is brought down during the second half by defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Running back Noah Cain #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions pushes into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half in front of defensive back Dane Belton #4 and defensive back Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is stopped during the second half by linebacker Jesse Luketa #40 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Safety Jaquan Brisker #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs up field after an interception during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after a reception during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Running back Devyn Ford #28 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is stopped during the first half by defensive back Matt Hankins #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by linebacker Ellis Brooks #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

