Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Saturday’s 23-20 win over Penn State was the biggest win for the Hawkeyes in years, and put them squarely in the driver seat of the Big Ten West.

The defense was dominant most of the game, but especially from the second quarter on, where they allowed just three points after going down 17-3. The offense on the other hand had another slow start, but was able to come up with plays when they needed to. Spencer Petras found Nico Ragaini on 44-yard touchdown pass with 6:26 left in the game to take a 23-20 lead. From there the defense slammed the door on the Nittany Lions.

Punter Tory Taylor dazzled as well. He had nine punts for an average of 44 yards per punt. Four of them ended up inside the 10.

The win bumped the Hawkeyes up to No. 2 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. It’s the Hawkeyes’ highest ranking under Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

Bowl Projections

The win did a lot for the Hawkeyes in terms of national perception. Nearly any bowl projection you look at now has Iowa in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The only debate at this point is the seeding. 13 of the 14 ESPN college football writers have them as the two seed, with one putting them at three. CBS Sports has Iowa as the two seed taking on Oklahoma. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is the most favorable out of the bunch, putting the Hawkeyes in the top spot. One of the few outliers is College Football News, which still has Hawkeyes in the Rose Bowl, with Ohio State representing the Big Ten in the playoff.

Photos

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions drives for a touchdown during the first half against linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates during the first half after intercepting a pass intended for wide receiver Jahan Dotson #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions leaps during the first half over defensive back Dane Belton #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scrambles on a keeper during the first half in front of defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive lineman Deontae Craig #45 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Iowa Hawkeyes fans storm the field after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Iowa Hawkeyes fans storm the field after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) ***

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after the match-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback TaQuan Roberson #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions goes up the field during the second half against defensive end Joe Evans #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini # 89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field for a touchdown during the second half in front of safety JiAyir Brown #16 and linebacker Curtis Jacobs #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini # 89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the second half by linebacker Ellis Brooks #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Running back Noah Cain #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is brought down during the second half by defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Running back Noah Cain #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions pushes into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half in front of defensive back Dane Belton #4 and defensive back Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is stopped during the second half by linebacker Jesse Luketa #40 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Safety Jaquan Brisker #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs up field after an interception during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after a reception during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Running back Devyn Ford #28 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is stopped during the first half by defensive back Matt Hankins #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by linebacker Ellis Brooks #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

Whole lotta 4's for No. 8. He got a big fourth down stop and Iowa's fourth and final interception of the night. Today, Matt Hankins became the fourth Hawkeye to win player of the week honors this season:https://t.co/neShgKA39E — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 11, 2021

About last night…



Hear how Coach and others made it through the crowd: pic.twitter.com/WWHbJiBiyV — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 11, 2021

Iowa tops Penn State in the top-5 clash, 23-20:https://t.co/invCHnCcFJ — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 10, 2021

“They’re smart football folks.” Coach Ferentz approves of the crowd chanting MVP for Tory Taylor. pic.twitter.com/hp1hiJLa8x — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

"I'm the most turnt, lit guy out there. It's always going to be fun for me." – Tyler Goodson is always going to let you know how he feels on the field. pic.twitter.com/GcoBQK04Gk — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

Logan Lee after the incredible win! pic.twitter.com/bIjeTdTmeA — Jay Kidwell (@jaykidwellwhbf) October 10, 2021

"That was probably the hardest part of the game, getting out of the mosh pit." – Linderbaum on the post game storming. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

"The fans today were on another level…I'll never forget it." – Nico Ragaini on the atmosphere. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

“We feel this was a statement win.” – Jack Koerner — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

“Once you experience it one time, I tell the young guys, get off the field…I was in the locker room.” – Matt Hankins on fans storming field. Added Ohio State in 2017 was his favorite. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

A sea of black and gold pic.twitter.com/DFqSOXC5xD — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

No. 4 Penn State 20, No. 3 Iowa 23 pic.twitter.com/XIURkOtAK8 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 10, 2021

Iowa defense does it again. Gets a huge fourth down stop. Hawkeye ball just under three left, leading 23-20. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Iowa takes the lead in one play. Petras finds Ragaini wide open for a 44-yard TD. 23-20. PSU o-line can’t stop jumping. pic.twitter.com/CMIDwX5Thd — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Defense comes up big again, forces another punt. Hawkeye ball at the PSU 44. 6:35 left. Kinnick is electric. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

I haven’t watched every college team, but I have to imagine there aren’t many that play the field position game better than Iowa. Hawkeye ball at the 50 after a PSU punt. 20-13, 10:35 left in Q4. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Hawkeyes get inside the 10 thanks to a huge catch and run from Keagan Johnson, but settle for a field goal. 20-16 PSU, 8:08 left. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Another incredible punt by Tory Taylor. I believe his second inside the 5 today. Last one turned into a pick in the first. Absolute weapon. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

End of three: PSU 20, Iowa 13. This game and the defenses have lived up to the hype so far. Hawkeyes start the quarter with the ball. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Shudak hits another field goal to make it 20-13 PSU. Couple nice runs by Goodson on that drive, again outside the tackle. 1:36 left in 3Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Penn State kicks a field after a big sack on third down by the Hawkeyes. 20-10 PSU Q3. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

17-10 at halftime. Hawkeye offense much better in the Q2. Kinnick Crowd was absolutely electric towards the end of the half too. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Interception number three for the Hawkeyes. Riley Moss this time. Moss did go down during the celebration. Limped off the field. 17-10. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

A new QB in for Penn State. Fumbles the first snap. Now two false starts in a row for Penn State. It’s LOUD. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Petras find Charlie Jones for a 9-yard TD. Huge response and a really nice drive by the Hawkeyes. Converted several third downs. 17-10 Penn State in 2Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Penn State kicks a field goal. Hawkeyes got a pretty good hit on Clifford on third down. Hawkeyes down 17-3 in Q2. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Hawkeyes seemed find a little success running outside the tackles for a few plays, but the drive sputters. Still 14-3. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

Jack Koerner gets a pick. But Petras throws one right back two plays later. 7-3 Penn State. Still Q1. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

A Hawkeye interception inside the 15 turns into a field goal. 3-0 Iowa. 11 minutes in Q1. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021

A top 5 (very loud) Swarm pic.twitter.com/Z8WMHxKYib — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 9, 2021