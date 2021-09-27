Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Saturday’s game against Colorado State got off to a slow start for the Hawkeyes, but thanks to another game-changing play by the defense, they were able to right the ship on their way to a 24-14 win.

For all of their struggles in the game, it was actually the most explosive game of the season for the offense. They had five plays of 20+ yards in a game for the first time this season. Freshman receiver Keagan Johnson led the way, finishing with two catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

That’s now 10 wins in a row for the Hawkeyes dating back to last season. They now sit at No. 5 in the both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. See the photos and highlights from wins against Iowa State and Kent State, if you missed those games.

You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking the game as well.

Things have cooled off a bit in the bowl projections department after this week’s close game. Only two ESPN experts now have Iowa in the College Football Playoff. That’s down from six last week. CBS Sports still has the Hawkeyes facing Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl, College Football News still has them in Rose Bowl, but the opponent is now UCLA, which is the same projection from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Photos

  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back AJon Vivens #1 of the Colorado State Rams is wrapped up during the first half by defensive lineman Noah Shannon #99 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams fights off a tackle during the first half by linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Todd Centeio #7 of the Colorado State Rams runs in for a touchdown during the first half in front of defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back AJon Vivens #1 of the Colorado State Rams is wrapped up during the first half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Todd Centeio #7 of the Colorado State Rams runs on a keeper during the first half against of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams dives out of bounds during the first half in front of defensive back Matt Hankins #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a touchdown pass during the first half in front of defensive back Marshaun Cameron #26 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheer in the student section during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle in the second half by tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against linebacker Dequan Jackson #5 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is pushed out of bounds during a return in the second half by punter Ryan Stonehouse #41 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams has a pass broken up during the second half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams is brought down during the second half by linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks the sideline during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a sack during the second half over quarterback Todd Centeio #7 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs in a touchdown during the second half in front of defensive back Tywan Francis #8 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97, defensive back Dane Belton #4 and linebacker Seth Benson #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes combine to bring down running back Jaylen Thomas #27 of the Colorado State Rams in the second half, at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes has a pass broken up during the second half by defensive back Marshaun Cameron #26 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

