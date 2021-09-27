Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Saturday’s game against Colorado State got off to a slow start for the Hawkeyes, but thanks to another game-changing play by the defense, they were able to right the ship on their way to a 24-14 win.

For all of their struggles in the game, it was actually the most explosive game of the season for the offense. They had five plays of 20+ yards in a game for the first time this season. Freshman receiver Keagan Johnson led the way, finishing with two catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

That’s now 10 wins in a row for the Hawkeyes dating back to last season. They now sit at No. 5 in the both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. See the photos and highlights from wins against Iowa State and Kent State, if you missed those games.

You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking the game as well.

Things have cooled off a bit in the bowl projections department after this week’s close game. Only two ESPN experts now have Iowa in the College Football Playoff. That’s down from six last week. CBS Sports still has the Hawkeyes facing Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl, College Football News still has them in Rose Bowl, but the opponent is now UCLA, which is the same projection from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Photos

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back AJon Vivens #1 of the Colorado State Rams is wrapped up during the first half by defensive lineman Noah Shannon #99 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams fights off a tackle during the first half by linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Todd Centeio #7 of the Colorado State Rams runs in for a touchdown during the first half in front of defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back AJon Vivens #1 of the Colorado State Rams is wrapped up during the first half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Todd Centeio #7 of the Colorado State Rams runs on a keeper during the first half against of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams dives out of bounds during the first half in front of defensive back Matt Hankins #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a touchdown pass during the first half in front of defensive back Marshaun Cameron #26 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheer in the student section during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle in the second half by tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against linebacker Dequan Jackson #5 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is pushed out of bounds during a return in the second half by punter Ryan Stonehouse #41 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams has a pass broken up during the second half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Colorado State Rams is brought down during the second half by linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks the sideline during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a sack during the second half over quarterback Todd Centeio #7 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs in a touchdown during the second half in front of defensive back Tywan Francis #8 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97, defensive back Dane Belton #4 and linebacker Seth Benson #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes combine to bring down running back Jaylen Thomas #27 of the Colorado State Rams in the second half, at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes has a pass broken up during the second half by defensive back Marshaun Cameron #26 of the Colorado State Rams at Kinnick Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

Recognition is rolling in for Iowa LB Jack Campbell, having won B1G Defensive Player of the Week. It wasn't always that way though. Hear him talk about his doubters early on. Coach makes it clear Iowa was not one of them. (Also a bonus Chad Greenway basketball story): pic.twitter.com/LtX94dSW4Z — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 27, 2021

“We’re in a game, but I’m sure they knew that because we were losing.” Coach Ferentz on his halftime message to the team. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

“Don’t drop it.” The only thing on Sam LaPorta’s mind on his WIDE open TD catch. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

“He couldn’t have put that ball in a better place.” Keagan Johnson giving all the credit to his QB on that 43-yard TD. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

“No cliche, ra-ra speech. We just needed to get back to our brand of football.” Zach VanValkenburg on what happened in the locker room at halftime. Says he’d rate Coach Parker’s anger at a 6.5. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

“Every win is a good win. No matter how it happens.” Seth Benson on getting tested today by CSU. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Iowa doesn’t get the cover but they get the 24-14 win over Colorado State thanks to a big second half. Now 4-0. pic.twitter.com/bTweZJCo4t — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

End of the third. 21-14 Hawkeyes. Dominant quarter on both sides of the ball. Rams had 22 yards in that quarter, meanwhile Hawkeyes score 14 points. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Another 4th down stop for Iowa. This one on 4th and 1. Second half has been a whole different game. 4:21 left in 3Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Hawkeye have taken back the momentum. Charlie with a big punt return, Petras find LaPorta for a 27-yard TD. 21-14 Iowa. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Defense does it again. Jack Campbell recovers a fumble at the CSU 6. Tyrone Tracy immediately turns that into points on a handoff. 14-14, 8:17 left in 3Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Petras kneels it to end the half. Fans don’t sound pleased. 14-7, Rams up. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Centeio throws a TD now. 14-7 CSU. Not a good end to the half for Iowa. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Petras INT. Returned all the way to Iowa’s 23. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Colorado State capitalizes on the good field position. QB Todd Centeio keeps it for a TD. 7-7, 3:55 left in the half. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

A handoff to the full back on 3rd and 8 followed by 22-yard punt by Tory Taylor. Not ideal. Colorado State ball at the Iowa 35, 7:57 left in 2Q. Still 7-0. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Petras hits Keagan Johnson in stride for a 43-yard TD. Arland Bruce also had a 13-yard carry on that drive. Iowa getting the freshman WRs involved. Seemed to work. 7-0 Hawkeyes 13:45 left in 2Q. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Waving. Game still tied at 0. Goodson with a big run right before the quarter ended. Colorado state outgained Iowa 83-60 in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/ZYcw0ythgk — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021

Iowa gets a 4th down stop on their own 31. Still 0-0. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) September 25, 2021