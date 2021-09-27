Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Saturday’s game against Colorado State got off to a slow start for the Hawkeyes, but thanks to another game-changing play by the defense, they were able to right the ship on their way to a 24-14 win.
For all of their struggles in the game, it was actually the most explosive game of the season for the offense. They had five plays of 20+ yards in a game for the first time this season. Freshman receiver Keagan Johnson led the way, finishing with two catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
That’s now 10 wins in a row for the Hawkeyes dating back to last season. They now sit at No. 5 in the both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.
You can go back and look at how the expert’s did picking the game as well.
Things have cooled off a bit in the bowl projections department after this week’s close game. Only two ESPN experts now have Iowa in the College Football Playoff. That’s down from six last week. CBS Sports still has the Hawkeyes facing Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl, College Football News still has them in Rose Bowl, but the opponent is now UCLA, which is the same projection from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.