Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

The Iowa Hawkeyes used a dominant defense to bring the Cy-Hawk Trophy back to Iowa City for the sixth straight year. It was their second straight ranked victory to start the season. The Hawkeyes now sit at No. 5 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 2015 when they were No. 4. They came in at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.
Now who wants some bowl projections? It’s only week 2, and you might think that’s way too early. It is, but you go anyways. Plus, it’s not like they could be that wrong anyways.
Four ESPN writers have the Hawkeyes making the college football playoff for the first time in school history, CBS Sports has the Hawkeyes getting an at-large bid to the Fiesta Bowl against Cincinnati and College Football News also predicts a Fiesta Bowl berth, but they have the opponent as UCF. 247 Sports foresees the Hawkeyes in the Peach Bowl against Clemson and Brett McMurphy over at the Action Network has the Hawkeyes taking on the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl. Take from those what you will.
