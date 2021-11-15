Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 27, Minnesota 22

The Hawkeyes have a winning streak again after a 27-22 thriller against the Golden Gophers Saturday. Iowa was out-possessed by Minnesota 40:02 to 19:44, but they managed to have one of their best passing games of the year despite that. Alex Padilla had 206 and two touchdowns. Charlie Jones had 106 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. Keagan Johnson also had an incredible touchdown to help the Hawkeyes seize momentum in the second half.

The defense battled for the 40 minutes they were on the field. They gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground and allowed a couple long touchdowns, but were able to get stops when needed. The game looked to be in hand when Iowa took over on downs at the Minnesota three yard line, up two with just two minutes to go. They were unable to get into the end zone however, settling for field goal and giving the Gophers one last shot with 40 seconds left. The defense came up big again though, sacking Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan to end the game. They are now in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West with Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 18, while staying put at No. 14 in the Coaches Poll.

You can watch highlights from the game up above.

You can also go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this huge game as well.

Bowl Projections

Bowl predictions are heating up a bit after the Hawkeyes second straight win this month. CBS Sports and Athlon Sports both have Iowa playing Texas A&M in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. College Football News has them heading to the Sunshine to play Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects the Hawkeyes to the Las Vegas Bowl to play Arizona State.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Tight end Ko Kieft #43 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs in a touchdown during the first half against defensive back Matt Hankins #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs up the field during the first half against defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Alex Padilla #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scrambles up the field during the first half under pressure from defensive back Coney Durr #16 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin #55 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers walks the sideline during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back MarKeise Irving #4 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs up the field during the first half between defensive back Dane Belton #4 and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes holds the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after their match-up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half on running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the first half against linebacker linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin #55 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophersruns up the field during the second half against linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back MarKeise Irving #4 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers brought down during the first half by defensive lineman Logan Lee #85 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers is tackled during the first half by defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle on a touchdown run during the second half against defensive lineman Thomas Rush #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers is brought down during the first half by linebacker Jestin Jacobs #5 and linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the filed during the first half between defensive lineman Thomas Rush #8 and defensive back Coney Durr #16 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up the field during the second half against linebacker Jack Gibbens #47 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Wide receiver Chris Autumn-Bell #7 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers is taken out of bounds during the first half by linebacker Jack Campbell #31 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and Videos

Coach Ferentz on the QB situation: “I feel like we have two good quarterbacks we have faith and trust in.”



Added Petras’ recovery is going slower than they thought. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

Jack Campbell on the defense’s effort: “We fought for those 40 minutes. We didn’t give them anything easy.”



Added they need to get off the field faster. Lots of pride in his unit nonetheless. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

Logan Lee on Jack Campbell today: “Jack’s a beast. I don’t know what to say…He’s a freak.”



Campbell had 17 tackles today. Pretty good. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

Zach VanValkenburg on the defensive effort: “We were on the field for 40 minutes because we weren’t doing a good job with the run.”



Time of possession was 40:02 to 19:40 in favor on Minnesota. Gophers ran 83(!!) plays. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

“Just rip it.”



The best advice Padilla got before his first start was from Spencer Petras.



Seems he listened. Padilla finished with 206 yards and 3 total TDs today. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

Alex Padilla on Keagan Johnson’s TD: “I don’t even know how to explain that one. That’s how special he is with the ball.” — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

Minnesota 22, No. 20 Iowa 27



🌽🏆 ✔️



🐖🏆 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/J9PdZPDZOv — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 14, 2021

Halftime: Iowa 10, Minnesota 13



Offense fumbled late in the half to set up the a Minnesota go-ahead field goal.



Padilla: 7/13, 99 yards, 1 QB sneak TD

Goodson: 8 rushes, 36 yards

Laporta: 3 catches, 34 yards — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 13, 2021