Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 27, Minnesota 22

The Hawkeyes have a winning streak again after a 27-22 thriller against the Golden Gophers Saturday. Iowa was out-possessed by Minnesota 40:02 to 19:44, but they managed to have one of their best passing games of the year despite that. Alex Padilla had 206 and two touchdowns. Charlie Jones had 106 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. Keagan Johnson also had an incredible touchdown to help the Hawkeyes seize momentum in the second half.
The defense battled for the 40 minutes they were on the field. They gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground and allowed a couple long touchdowns, but were able to get stops when needed. The game looked to be in hand when Iowa took over on downs at the Minnesota three yard line, up two with just two minutes to go. They were unable to get into the end zone however, settling for field goal and giving the Gophers one last shot with 40 seconds left. The defense came up big again though, sacking Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan to end the game. They are now in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West with Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 18, while staying put at No. 14 in the Coaches Poll.
Bowl Projections
Bowl predictions are heating up a bit after the Hawkeyes second straight win this month. CBS Sports and Athlon Sports both have Iowa playing Texas A&M in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. College Football News has them heading to the Sunshine to play Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects the Hawkeyes to the Las Vegas Bowl to play Arizona State.