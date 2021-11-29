Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

On to Indy they go. It wasn’t easy or simple, but the Hawkeyes pulled out a 28-21 win in Lincoln on Black Friday, ultimately punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game.

Things didn’t look go early on. The offense had trouble getting anything going in the first half, falling behind and ultimately going into halftime down 14-6. Sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla finished the first half 6-of-14 for 76 yards. He was replaced by Spencer Petras at halftime.

Nebraska widened their lead to 21-6 in third, but after that it was all Hawkeyes. The offense only produced one touchdown, Spencer Petras’ game-winning QB sneak. The other two phases were the ones that lit up the scoreboard. The Hawkeyes got the spark they needed on special teams, just as it did against Illinois, when Henry Marchese blocked a punt, which Kyler Fischer promptly returned 14 yards for a touchdown. Caleb Shudak converted all four of his field goals and the defense got a safety and a game-sealing pick.

The Hawkeyes did what they needed to do, and got a big assist from their Floyd foes, who beat Wisconsin 23-13 the very next day to send Iowa to it’s second Big Ten Championship game. Just like the first time, a Michigan school stands between them and a championship. This time it’s the Wolverines.

The Hawkeye saw a little bit of movement in the AP Poll this week, moving up two spots to No. 15. They stayed at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.

You can watch highlights from the game up above. There’s also photos down below, along with stories from last week’s coverage on the left. For fond memories, see the photos and highlights from wins this season against Iowa StateKent StateColorado StateMarylandPenn StateNorthwesternMinnesota and Illinois. For sadness, look back on the losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

You can also go back and look at how the expert’s did picking this game.

Bowl Projections

New week, new bowl predictions, same state. Three bowl predictions still have the Hawkeyes heading to the Sunshine state, but now to the home of the 2017 co-National Champions. The consensus is they’ll be in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. The disagreement comes from who the opponent will be. CBS Sports and Athlon Sports say it’ll be Texas A&M. College Football News and Action Network say it’ll be Kentucky.

Photos

  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Logan Smothers #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Running back Jaquez Yant #0 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers dives into the end zone against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Alex Padilla #8 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes does not hold onto a pass in the end zone against inebacker Luke Reimer #28 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Logan Smothers #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates with tight end Austin Allen #11 and offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens #51 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Defensive back Kyler Fisher #37 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with defensive back Cooper DeJean #3 and linebacker Logan Klemp #46 after scoring on a blocked punt against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes holds the Heroes Game Trophy after the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and offensive lineman Cody Ince #73 and wide receiver Arland Bruce IV #10 and offensive lineman Kyler Schott #64 celebrate scoring the winning touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Fullback Monte Pottebaum #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs from linebacker Garrett Nelson #44 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes leads the team on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes forces a safety from quarterback Logan Smothers #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Keagan Johnson #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs after a catch against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs from safety Myles Farmer #4 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Defensive back Henry Marchese #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks the punt of punter William Przystup #90 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers resulting in a touchdown in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes escapes the tackle from linebacker Nick Henrich #42 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers talks to the officials in the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Defensive back Jermari Harris #27 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates an interception with defensive back Dane Belton #4 and defensive back Jack Koerner #28 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores the winning touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

